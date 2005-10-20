Medical Filing Systems Now Available In First-of-Its-Kind Program Through Boise Office Solutions

ITASCA, Ill., April 21 /PRNewswire/ -- Office products supplier BOISE(R) Office Solutions announced today a new arrangement with Esselte Corporation to offer medical filing systems through its regular office supply channels. Boise Office Solutions is the first office products supplier to offer these supplies.

Previously, hospitals and clinics had to go through a separate specialty supplier and wait seven to ten days to receive filing system supplies such as radiology and X-ray file jackets and color-coded folder labels. The filing systems can account for as much as 15 percent of an organization’s office products expenditure. With the new arrangement, Boise Office Solutions will be stocking more than 50 of the most popular items and customers will receive them the next day allowing customers to save time and money by reducing wait times and extra ordering costs. In addition, custom printing is available on many of the products to enable customers to enhance their corporate image.

“This arrangement is a good example of Boise Office Solutions’ responsiveness to its customers’ needs,” said Kevin France, national account manager - healthcare for Boise Office Solutions. “We are constantly working with our partners in the healthcare industry to discover ways to provide solutions for the future.”

About Boise Office Solutions and OfficeMax

Boise Office Solutions, a leader in business-to-business office product solutions, has combined with OfficeMax, a leading office products retailer, to provide office supplies, technology products and solutions, paper and furniture to large, medium and small businesses and consumers. The combined business serves all customers through direct sales, catalogs, Internet and nearly 1,000 superstores. Combined, the business had revenues of $8.3 billion in 2003, more than 40,000 employees, and more than 1,000 retail outlets. Boise Office Solutions is a division of Boise Cascade Corporation .

About Boise Cascade Corporation

Boise, headquartered in Boise, Idaho, provides solutions to help customers work more efficiently, build more effectively, and create new ways to meet business challenges. We own or control more than 2 million acres of timberland, primarily in the United States, to support our manufacturing operations. Boise had sales of $8.2 billion in 2003. Visit the Boise website at http://www.bc.com/ .

