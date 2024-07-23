SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Medical Facilities Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 6, 2024

July 23, 2024 | 
1 min read

TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Medical Facilities Corporation (TSX: DR) (“Medical Facilities” or “MFC”) will release its second quarter 2024 financial results prior to market open on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. MFC’s financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca following the release, and will also be available on the same day on MFC’s website at www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca. Management will host an earnings conference call to review the financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET the same morning.

Earnings Call Dial in Instructions

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-800-836-8184 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. You will be put on hold until the conference call begins. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s prepared remarks, at which time the operator will provide instructions to qualified equity analysts for submitting questions. To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/4ctkYR1 to receive an instant automated call back.

Webcast Registration

A live audio webcast of the call will be available at https://bit.ly/MFC2024Q2. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived on MFC’s website following the call date.

About Medical Facilities Corporation

Medical Facilities, in partnership with physicians, owns a portfolio of highly rated, high-quality surgical facilities in the United States. MFC’s ownership includes controlling interest in four specialty surgical hospitals located in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center (“ASC”) located in California. The specialty surgical hospitals perform scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic and other procedures, including primary and urgent care, and derive their revenue from the fees charged for the use of their facilities. The ASC specializes in outpatient surgical procedures, with patient stays of less than 24 hours. For more information, please visit www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca.

