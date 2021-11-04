Medexus Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSX: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) today announced that it plans to host a conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, November 11, 2021 to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended September 30, 2021, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments. The Company expects to file its financial statements along with its MD&A post market on November 10, 2021.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 888-506-0062 for Canadian and U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and by entering access code: 329156. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2010/43455 or on the Company’s Investor Events section of the website: https://www.medexus.com/en_US/investors/news-events.

A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Events section of the website (https://www.medexus.com/en_US/investors/news-events) through Friday, November 11, 2022. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Thursday, November 18, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for Canadian and U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 43455.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Medexus is a leader in innovative rare disease treatment solutions with a strong North American commercial platform. From a foundation of proven best in class products we are building a highly differentiated company with a portfolio of innovative and high value orphan and rare disease products that will underpin our growth for the next decade. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of hematology, auto-immune disease, and allergy. The Company’s leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action. The Company has also licensed treosulfan, a preparative regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to be used in combination with fludarabine, from medac GmbH for Canada and the United States.

For more information, please contact:

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tel.: 905-676-0003

E-mail: ken.dentremont@medexus.com

Marcel Konrad, Chief Financial Officer

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tel.: 312-548-3139

E-mail: marcel.konrad@medexus.com

Investor Relations (U.S.):

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1-212-671-1020

E-mail: mdp@crescendo-ir.com

Investor Relations (Canada):

Tina Byers

Adelaide Capital

Tel: 905-330-3275

E-mail: tina@adcap.ca



