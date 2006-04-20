MedCath Corporation To Hold Conference Call On Second Quarter Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 20 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- MedCath Corporation will host a conference call Thursday, May 4, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss results from its second quarter ended March 31, 2006. The company will issue a press release announcing those results prior to the earnings call.

What: Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call When: 10:00 a.m. ET, Thursday, May 4, 2006 How: Dial-in conference call (877) 697-5351 (domestic callers), (706) 634-0602 (international callers) Conference ID: MedCath Live web cast at www.medcath.com Contacts: O. Edwin French, President & CEO James Harris, CFO

MedCath Corporation, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a healthcare provider focused on the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease. MedCath focuses on serving the unique needs of patients suffering from cardiovascular disease. MedCath currently owns interests in and operates twelve hospitals with a total of 727 licensed beds, located in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Louisiana, New Mexico, Ohio, South Dakota, and Texas. In addition to its hospitals, MedCath provides cardiovascular care services in diagnostic and therapeutic facilities located in various states and through mobile cardiac catheterization laboratories

The conference call will be archived and accessible by dialing (800) 642-1687 (domestic callers) or (706) 645-9291 (international callers). The archived conference ID is 7521424. The call will be accessible until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 11, 2006. It also will be available on the company’s web site (www.medcath.com) on or immediately following May 4 for 30 days.

