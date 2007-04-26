MedCath Corporation to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- MedCath Corporation will host a conference call Thursday, May 10, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss results from its second quarter ended March 31, 2007. The company will issue a press release announcing those results prior to the earnings call.

What: Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call When: 10:00 a.m. ET, Thursday, May 10, 2007 How: Dial-in conference call (877) 697-5351 (domestic callers), (706) 634-0602 (international callers) Conference ID: MedCath Live web cast at www.medcath.com Contacts: O. Edwin French, President & CEO James Harris, CFO

The conference call will be archived and accessible by dialing (800) 642-1687 (domestic callers) or (706) 645-9291 (international callers). The archived conference ID is 6292347. The call will be accessible until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 17, 2007. It also will be available on the company’s web site (www.medcath.com) on or immediately following May 10 for 30 days.

MedCath Corporation, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a healthcare provider focused primarily on the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease. MedCath focuses on serving the unique needs of patients suffering from cardiovascular disease. MedCath owns interests in and operates eleven hospitals with a total of 667 licensed beds, located in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Louisiana, New Mexico, Ohio, South Dakota, and Texas. In addition, MedCath manages the cardiovascular program at various hospitals operated by other parties. Further, MedCath provides cardiovascular care services in diagnostic and therapeutic facilities located in various states.

