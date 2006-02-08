MedCath Corporation To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 26 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- MedCath Corporation will host a conference call Thursday, February 9, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss results from its first quarter ended December 31, 2005. The company will issue a press release announcing those results prior to the earnings call.

What: First Quarter Earnings Conference Call When: 2:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2006 How: Dial-in conference call (877) 697-5351 (domestic callers), (706) 634-0602 (international callers) Conference ID: MedCath Live web cast at http://www.medcath.com Contacts: John Casey, Chairman & CEO James Harris, CFO

MedCath Corporation, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., develops, owns and operates hospitals in partnership with physicians, most of whom are cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons. While each of its hospitals is licensed as a general acute care hospital, MedCath focuses on serving the unique needs of patients suffering from cardiovascular disease. Together with its physician partners who own equity interests in them, MedCath owns and operates 12 hospitals with a total of 727 licensed beds, located in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Louisiana, New Mexico, Ohio, South Dakota and Texas. In addition to its hospitals, MedCath provides cardiovascular care services in diagnostic and therapeutic facilities located in various states and through mobile cardiac catheterization laboratories. MedCath also provides consulting and management services tailored to cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons.

The conference call will be archived and accessible by dialing (800) 642-1687 (domestic callers) or (706) 645-9291 (international callers). The archived conference ID is 4771398. The call will be accessible until 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 16, 2006. It also will be available on the company’s web site (http://www.medcath.com) on or immediately following Feb. 9 for 30 days.

MedCath Corporation