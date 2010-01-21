SUBSCRIBE
MedCath Corporation to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 21 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- MedCath Corporation will host a conference call Thursday, February 4th, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss results from its first quarter ended December 31, 2009. The company will issue a press release announcing those results prior to the earnings call.

MedCath Corporation, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a healthcare provider focused on high acuity services with the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease being a primary service offering. MedCath owns an interest in and operates ten hospitals with a total of 825 licensed beds, located in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Louisiana, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Texas. In addition, MedCath and its subsidiary MedCath Partners provide services in diagnostic and therapeutic facilities in various states.

CONTACT: O. Edwin French, President & Chief Executive Officer,
+1-704-815-7700; or Art Parker, Chief Financial Officer, +1-704-815-7700

Web site: http://www.medcath.com/

