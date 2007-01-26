MedCath Corporation To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 25 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- MedCath Corporation will host a conference call Thursday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss results from its first quarter ended Dec. 31, 2006. The company will issue a press release announcing those results prior to the earnings call. What: First Quarter Earnings Conference Call When: 10:00 a.m. ET, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2007 How: Dial-in conference call (877) 697-5351 (domestic callers), (706) 634-0602 (international callers) Conference ID: MedCath Live web cast at www.medcath.com Contacts: O. Edwin French, President & CEO James Harris, CFO

MedCath Corporation, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a healthcare provider focused primarily on the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease. MedCath focuses on serving the unique needs of patients suffering from cardiovascular disease. MedCath owns interests in and operates eleven hospitals with a total of 667 licensed beds, located in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Louisiana, New Mexico, Ohio, South Dakota, and Texas. In addition, MedCath manages the cardiovascular program at various hospitals operated by other parties. Further, MedCath provides cardiovascular care services in diagnostic and therapeutic facilities located in various states.

The conference call will be archived and accessible by dialing (800) 642-1687 (domestic callers) or (706) 645-9291 (international callers). The archived conference ID is 6870742. The call will be accessible until 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 15, 2007. It also will be available on the company’s web site (http://www.medcath.com) on or immediately following Feb. 8 for 30 days.

