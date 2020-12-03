McKesson Ventures Invests as Clinical Ink Debuts Lunexis™ ePRO+ Solution

“McKesson Ventures is excited to invest in Clinical Ink, a market leader in clinical trial enablement technology. Clinical Ink’s innovative eSource solutions are particularly well-positioned as the industry shifts to more decentralized trials and remote monitoring,” said Dave Schulte, senior vice president and managing director of McKesson Ventures.

Clinical trial sponsors can now choose deployment modalities to suit their protocols and patients, rather than having technology drive the selection. Despite the higher complexity this flexibility might suggest, ePRO+ still supports the rapid system implementation Clinical Ink is known for, with study builds now less than 30 days, including translations.

“As the eSource pioneers with tens of thousands of site-user interactions behind us, we know our solutions must be adaptable to patients’ and sites’ day-to-day realities,” said Clinical Ink CEO Ed Seguine. “A unified, flexible, patient-centric solution helps patients consistently contribute the data that sponsors need, giving confidence in the data integrity, whatever the trial design. McKesson Ventures’ investment further validates the need for, and opportunity represented by, these technologies.”

Lunexis ePRO+ is part of an eSource ecosystem that simplifies sponsors’ and CROs’ real-time data collection workflows, enabling study teams to confidently make critical study decisions. Sponsors stand to gain higher quality data as more actively engaged patients and sites enter information more efficiently according to protocol.

Lunexis ePRO+ does more than just simplify data collection; TransPerfect Translations has partnered with Clinical Ink to completely reimagine and simplify the complex translation process. “The novel way translations are handled in Lunexis ePRO+ alleviates inefficiencies in the feedback process and condenses the typical ePRO translation workflow and timeline, which can be considerable,” said Alexandra Crane, senior director, global head of COA solutions & implementation at TransPerfect.

These advancements for streamlining and optimizing operational execution anticipate the rapidly changing needs of the clinical research industry. Mixed-modality capabilities, associated changes to the clinician-reported outcomes (ClinRO) feature set, and time-saving, unified authoring allow for extreme flexibility and are ideal for a wide variety of physical, virtual, and hybrid clinical trials. By harnessing this vision and years of experience, this launch builds even more momentum and positions Clinical Ink to continue in its role as industry leader well into the future.

Learn more about Clinical Ink’s Lunexis ePRO+: Visit clinicalink.com/epro.

About Clinical Ink

Clinical Ink, a global clinical technology company, offers data certainty from source to submission. Our Lunexis™ eSource clinical technology and configurable direct data capture, eCOA, ePRO, and eConsent modules — a suite of solutions for capturing and integrating electronic data from sites, clinicians, and patients at its source — naturally enhance your clinical trial workflow by reducing manual labor, providing anytime, anywhere data access, and saving resources as your trials progress. Visit clinicalink.com.

About McKesson Ventures

McKesson Ventures is a strategic venture firm backed by McKesson Corporation focusing on early and growth stage health technology and healthcare services companies. McKesson Ventures targets companies that both catalyze and benefit from the key changes taking place in the U.S. healthcare landscape. McKesson Corporation is a healthcare services and information solutions company dedicated to making the business of healthcare run better. Visit www.mckessonventures.com to learn more.

