MassBio CEO Bob Coughlin Recognized With Boston CEO Lifetime Achievement Award

(June 2, 2016) Cambridge, MA – MassBio’s President & CEO Robert K. Coughlin was recognized with the 2016 Boston CEO Lifetime Achievement Award yesterday.

The award was presented at the Boston CEO Conference, an off-the-record networking forum for leading executives in the life sciences held May 31st and June 1st. Each year’s award winner is chosen in an anonymous vote by conference attendees and recognizes the recipient’s commitment to advancing the life sciences industry.

“Bob is a tireless champion for Massachusetts companies, the life sciences industry and, most importantly, the patients in need of innovative treatments and cures. The role he has played in building MassBio and supporting the industry has been critical to achieving Massachusetts’ world-leading status as a life sciences cluster,” said Christoph Westphal, CEO, Flex Pharma and Partner, Longwood Fund.

The award was presented by 2015 award recipient John Maraganore, President & CEO of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

“It was an honor to recognize Bob for his leadership in our industry, particularly his singular focus on articulating the value of innovative medicine for patients around the world,” Maraganore said.

MassBio is a not-for-profit trade association founded in 1985 and committed to advancing Massachusetts’ leadership in the life sciences to grow the industry, add value to the healthcare system and improve patient lives. Representing more than 700 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, disease foundations and other organizations involved in life sciences and healthcare, MassBio leverages its network of innovative companies and industry thought leaders to advance policy and promote education, while providing member programs, events, industry information, and services.