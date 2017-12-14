MassBio Announces New VP of Programs & Global Affairs

Elizabeth Steele to Lead Signature Events and Economic Development

December 13, 2017 (Cambridge, MA) – The Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio) announced today that Elizabeth Steele is being promoted to a newly created position of Vice President of Programs & Global Affairs. In this role, Elizabeth will oversee all planning and execution of the organization’s annual Signature Events, along with running MassBio’s economic development and global affairs department.

“Elizabeth’s experience at MassBio combined with her relationships and understanding of the industry from multiple perspectives made her an easy choice to fill this dual role,” said Robert Coughlin, President and CEO of MassBio. “I’m confident she will elevate our Signature Events in a way that reflects the strength of the industry in Massachusetts. Just as importantly, her economic development and global affairs work has shown tremendous value to our organization and the state over the years. In her former role, she helped the life sciences industry grow significantly across the state where now we can say 18 of the 20 top biopharma companies have a presence here.”

Elizabeth most recently was the Senior Director of Economic Development & Global Affairs at MassBio where she authored the annual Industry Snapshot and provided targeted research and assistance to companies considering expansions or relocations into Massachusetts. She also managed all global programs, including hosting and presenting to foreign dignitaries and delegations, presenting to 28 groups from 18 counties in 2016 alone.

Before joining MassBio, Elizabeth spent five years at the Massachusetts Office of International Trade & Investment, where she attracted foreign direct investment into Massachusetts, managed four foreign offices, and was a main organizer of Governor-led trade missions to Israel, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. Elizabeth also worked for the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver where she provided large scale logistics management.

Elizabeth holds a BS in Political Science from Clemson University, an MPA from Suffolk University’s Sawyer School of Business, and an MS in International Relations from Suffolk University. She resides in Boston with her wife.

