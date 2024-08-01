SUBSCRIBE
Mallinckrodt to Report Earnings Results for Second Quarter 2024

August 1, 2024 | 
2 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc (“Mallinckrodt” or the “Company”), a global specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report second quarter 2024 earnings results for the period ended June 28, 2024, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

A conference call for investors will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call can be accessed as follows:

ABOUT MALLINCKRODT

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company’s Specialty Brands reportable segment’s areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, hepatology, nephrology, pulmonology, ophthalmology and oncology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics; and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the Company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Derek Belz

Vice President, Investor Relations

314-654-3950

derek.belz@mnk.com

Media

Michael Freitag / Aaron Palash / Aura Reinhard / Catherine Simon

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

