Mallinckrodt CEO Mark Trudeau Nominated To TE Connectivity Board Of Directors

CHESTERFIELD, United Kingdom, Dec. 17, 2015 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK), a leading global specialty biopharmaceuticals company, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Trudeau, has been nominated to the Board of Directors for TE Connectivity, a $12 billion world leader in connectivity, based in Switzerland. Trudeau will stand for election at TE Connectivity’s 2016 Annual General Meeting of shareholders scheduled for March 2, 2016.

“TE Connectivity is a recognized global leader in technology,” said Trudeau. “I welcome the opportunity to contribute to the future strategy and growth for the essential connectivity and sensor solutions they provide for use in harsh conditions in a range of industries worldwide.”

Tom Lynch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TE Connectivity, said, “Mr. Trudeau brings experience as a public company executive officer and director, along with a record of executive leadership and global business expertise in many areas including strategy, operations and management. Upon shareholder approval, we look forward to welcoming him to our board.”

ABOUT MALLINCKRODT

Mallinckrodt is a global specialty biopharmaceutical and imaging business that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and imaging agents. Areas of focus include therapeutic drugs for autoimmune and rare disease specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology and pulmonology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; and analgesics and central nervous system drugs. The company’s core strengths include the acquisition and management of highly regulated raw materials; deep regulatory expertise; and specialized chemistry, formulation and manufacturing capabilities. The company’s Specialty Brands segment includes branded medicines; its Specialty Generics segment includes specialty generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients and external manufacturing; and the Nuclear Imaging segment includes nuclear imaging agents. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Coleman N. Lannum, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Strategy and IRO

314-654-6649

cole.lannum@mallinckrodt.com

Media

Rhonda Sciarra

Senior Communications Manager

314-654-8618

rhonda.sciarra@mallinckrodt.com

Meredith Fischer

Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs

314-654-3318

meredith.fischer@mallinckrodt.com

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150105/167103LOGO

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mallinckrodt-ceo-mark-trudeau-nominated-to-te-connectivity-board-of-directors-300194987.html

SOURCE Mallinckrodt plc