SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Longeveron to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

August 26, 2024 | 
1 min read

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 9-11, 2024 in New York City.

Details for the Company’s presentation:

Date:Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Time:5:00 – 5:30 p.m. ET

The webcast for this conference presentation may be accessed at the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Longeveron website for 180 days following the conference.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s disease (AD), and Aging-related Frailty. Lomecel-B™ development programs have received five distinct and important U.S. FDA designations: for the HLHS program - Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and, for the AD program - Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Investor Contact:
Derek Cole
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
derek.cole@iradvisory.com

Events Florida
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
3D concept photo of gene editing showing a tweezers inserting a DNA fragment into a larger strand
Gene editing
Gene Editing Startup Tome Struggles to Stay Afloat Just Months After Launching
August 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gloved hand holding a vial of mpox vaccine
Earnings
Bavarian Nordic Adopts Optimistic Outlook Amid New Orders for Mpox Vaccine
August 23, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novartis head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada
Business
Novartis, Versant Launch RNA Kidney Medicines—Focused Borealis
August 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Downward trendline superimposed on a picture of a man working on financial records
China
WuXi Biologics Takes Net Profit Hit Despite Inking Record Number of New Projects
August 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac