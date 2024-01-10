Listen: JPM2024 Day 2 Highlights

Once again we’re recording from San Francisco covering the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and Biotech Showcase, bringing you key themes from day two: ⁠AI⁠, ⁠cell and gene therapy⁠ innovation and pricing, and the ⁠risks⁠ of CAR T cell therapy.

Join Lori, Greg and Tyler as they discuss what’s been top of mind.

You can ⁠⁠⁠follow our coverage⁠⁠⁠ as our team adds updates throughout the day.

Join us tomorrow for Day 3 highlights!

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

