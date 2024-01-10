SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Listen: JPM2024 Day 2 Highlights

January 9, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, Greg Slabodkin, Tyler Patchen

The BioSpace team is recording from San Francisco as they bring you the the latest highlights from Day 2 at JPM2024.

Once again we’re recording from San Francisco covering the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and Biotech Showcase, bringing you key themes from day two: ⁠AI⁠, ⁠cell and gene therapy⁠ innovation and pricing, and the ⁠risks⁠ of CAR T cell therapy.

Join Lori, Greg and Tyler as they discuss what’s been top of mind.

You can ⁠⁠⁠follow our coverage⁠⁠⁠ as our team adds updates throughout the day.

Join us tomorrow for Day 3 highlights!

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.    

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

Podcasts Artificial intelligence The Weekly
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at  greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.
Tyler Patchen
Tyler Patchen Tyler Patchen
Tyler Patchen is a freelance writer based in Alabama. He was formerly staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tpatchen94@gmail.com.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Eli Lilly's world headquarters in Indianapolis
Diabetes
Lilly Gains Ground on Novo With Positive Phase III Readouts for Weekly Insulin
September 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Obesity
Amgen Plans Phase III Program for Next-Gen Obesity Drug Targeting Liver and Kidney Diseases
September 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of tow GLP-1 therapy autoinjectors
GLP-1
UK’s MHRA Finds No Risk of Suicidal Ideation, Self-Harm With GLP-1 Drugs
September 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Office building science collage
Career Advice
The Top 12 Companies Hiring in Biopharma Now
September 5, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel