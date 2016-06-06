Liquidia Technologies Inc. To Present At Jefferies 2016 Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidia Technologies today announced that Neal Fowler, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Jefferies 2016 Healthcare Conference being held June 7-10, 2016 in New York City.

Liquidia’s presentation will take place on Thursday, June 9, 2016 at 11:30am Eastern Time.

ABOUT LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES

Liquidia Technologies is a privately held biotechnology company located in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. By leveraging precise fabrication techniques of the semiconductor industry, Liquidia has become the only company in the world with the ability to rapidly design and manufacture precisely engineered particles of virtually any size, shape, or composition using a unique particle engineering and manufacturing technology known as PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-Wetting Templates). This unique ability to precisely engineer particles enables scientists to explore new product frontiers that, until now, have been out of reach for the life sciences industry. Liquidia, its industry partners and spin-out are currently applying this novel technology to develop products in several high-growth areas such as, pulmonary, ophthalmology, post-operative care, and vaccines. In addition to the development of its own products, Liquidia licenses the PRINT particle technology and its cGMP manufacturing capabilities to support proprietary programs advanced by collaborators. For more information, please go to www.liquidia.com.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160606/375750LOGO

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquidia-technologies-to-present-at-jefferies-2016-healthcare-conference-300280060.html

SOURCE Liquidia Technologies