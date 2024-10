RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquidia Technologies today announced that it will highlight the diverse capabilities of the company’s PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-Wetting Templates) technology in vaccine development at the 15th World Vaccines Congress being held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC from April 7 – 9, 2015.

