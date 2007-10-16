Liquidia Technologies Inc. Targeted Nanoparticles Offer Promise in the Battle Against Cancer

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 16 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidia Technologies announces a series of speaking engagements by company founder and University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill professor, Joseph DeSimone. At a series of events this fall, Dr. DeSimone will discuss drug delivery applications of the PRINT(TM) platform and his ongoing research in cancer therapeutics.

“These engagements are a clear indication of the widespread commercial and scientific interest in the PRINT(TM) technology platform, developed by Dr. DeSimone and his colleagues,” says Dr. Bill Weiser, General Manager of Pharmaceuticals at Liquidia. “The PRINT platform enables Liquidia and its licensees to develop novel engineered drug therapies based on precise nanoparticle design and scalable manufacturing capabilities.”

DeSimone and researchers at Liquidia and UNC are exploring applications for the PRINT platform in a number of areas including delivery of oligonucleotides and cancer therapeutics. In collaboration with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), DeSimone is examining the effect of particle size and shape on cellular uptake, and the ability of specific ligands on the surface of a nanocarrier to promote cellular targeting.

During the 2007 Controlled Release Society Meeting, DeSimone presented data from a melanoma mouse model, in which 200 nm PRINT particles with aVb3 ligands successfully targeted the angiogenic tumor vasculature. Based on further pre-clinical studies, a PRINT-based cancer therapeutic is expected to enter clinical trials in 2008.

Liquidia Technologies Inc. is an innovative nanotechnology company that designs, develops, and manufactures precisely engineered particles and films for a wide variety of life and materials science applications. Liquidia’s proprietary PRINT(TM) platform is unique in its ability to replicate and produce nanoscale features with absolute control over particle size, shape, and composition. The company was founded in 2004 on the discoveries of Professor Joseph DeSimone at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and is located in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For additional information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

