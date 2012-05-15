SUBSCRIBE
Bio NC

Liquidia Technologies Inc. Studies Show PRINT® Engineered Particles Hold Promise in the Delivery of Respiratory Therapeutics

May 15, 2012 | 
1 min read

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquidia Technologies today announced the results of two newly-released studies that illustrate the unique benefits of the company’s proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-Wetting Templates) platform in the development of advanced respiratory therapeutics. Despite the high prevalence of lung disease, optimizing critical parameters of respiratory therapeutics to improve their pulmonary distribution and effectiveness has remained a challenge for the biopharmaceutical industry. These studies demonstrate how the PRINT platform can be used for respiratory drugs by precisely engineering particles with controlled shape, size, and chemistry, all characteristics that could lead to better lung delivery and therapeutic performance. Aspects of these findings were published in the Journal of Drug Delivery and presented at the Respiratory Drug Delivery Conference being held May 13-17, 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona.

