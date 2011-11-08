SUBSCRIBE
Bio NC

Liquidia Technologies Inc. Receives Investment Deal of the Year Award from Southeast BIO (SEBIO)

November 7, 2011 | 
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquidia Technologies today announced that Southeast BIO (SEBIO) has recognized it by naming the company as the recipient of the SEBIO Deal of the Year: Strategic Investment Award. The award was granted to Liquidia for its ability to secure the first ever equity investment by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in a privately held biotech company. The $10 million program related investment (PRI) announced on March 4th of this year represents the Foundation’s commitment to advancing new technologies for the development of safer and more effective vaccines.

