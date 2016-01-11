Liquidia Technologies Inc. Names Jason Adair Vice President, Business Development & Strategy

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidia Technologies today announced that Jason Adair has been named Vice President, Business Development & Strategy. Mr. Adair will be responsible for leading Liquidia’s business development activities, including partnering and licensing, in an effort to maximize Company growth through its novel drug delivery, product development and manufacturing capabilities. He will also play a key role in the execution of the Company’s long-term commercial strategy to develop its own products.

“Jason brings extensive business development and commercial strategy experience to Liquidia, as well as a track record of solid leadership,” said Neal Fowler, Chief Executive Officer at Liquidia. “We continue to demonstrate the power and flexibility of our PRINT technology platform in overcoming product development challenges across a wide range of therapeutic areas. We believe that Jason’s diverse experience in securing domestic and international partnerships will be key in the expanded use of PRINT across our industry and to the continued growth of our Company. We are very pleased to have him as part of our leadership here at Liquidia.”

Before joining Liquidia, Mr. Adair led business development efforts at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, a publicly held biotechnology company focused on structure-based drug design. During his time at BioCryst, he led the commercial launch and subsequent partnering of the company’s first FDA approved drug for influenza, provided commercial insight for programs in rare disease and managed alliances with partners in Japan, Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom.

Prior to BioCryst, Mr. Adair worked in the field of biologics at MedImmune/AstraZeneca in roles of increasing responsibility in business development, marketing and operations. Before entering the biotechnology industry, Jason worked as an analytical chemist for Syngenta and served as an officer in the United States Army. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Wake Forest University, and Masters of Business Administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

ABOUT LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES

Liquidia Technologies, founded in 2004, is a privately held biotechnology company located in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. By leveraging precise fabrication techniques of the semiconductor industry, Liquidia has become the only company in the world with the ability to rapidly design and manufacture precisely engineered particles of virtually any size, shape, or composition using a unique particle engineering and manufacturing technology known as PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-Wetting Templates). This unique ability to precisely engineer particles enables scientists to explore new product frontiers that, until now, have been out of reach for the life sciences industry. Liquidia, its industry partners and its spin-outs are currently applying this novel technology to develop products in several high-growth areas such as vaccines, pulmonary, ophthalmology, oral health, and post-operative care. In addition to the development of its own products, Liquidia licenses the PRINT particle technology and its cGMP manufacturing capabilities to support proprietary programs advanced by collaborators. For more information, please go to www.liquidia.com.

