SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Liquidia Technologies Inc. Initiates Phase 1 Trial of Lead Vaccine Candidate

October 5, 2010 | 
1 min read

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquidia Technologies, a privately held nanotechnology company developing particle-based vaccines and therapeutics, today announced the initiation of human dosing of its lead vaccine product candidate, LIQ-001, in a Phase 1 clinical trial. LIQ-001, the first in a pipeline of PRINT® vaccines, is being developed as a seasonal influenza vaccine for enhanced protection in the elderly and represents the company’s migration from proof of concept to the clinical application of PRINT technology.

Clinical research Phase I
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Drug Development
Kezar Cuts Lupus Program After Patient Deaths, Focuses on Autoimmune Hepatitis
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Poznan, Poland – October 29, 2020: The Glaxosmithkline headquarters office building in Poznan. LOGO. GaxoSmithKline also called GSK is a British pharmaceutical company.
Infectious disease
GSK, ViiV Tout 99% Effectiveness for Long-Acting HIV PrEP as Gilead Gains Ground
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Bavarian Nordic's sign outside its facility in Germany
Vaccines
Bavarian Nordic’s Jynneos Elicits ‘Robust’ Mpox Antibody Response in Adolescents: Study
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Lymphoma
BMS’ Opdivo Bests Pfizer’s Adcetris in Late-Stage Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Study
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac