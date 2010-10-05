Liquidia Technologies Inc. Initiates Phase 1 Trial of Lead Vaccine Candidate

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquidia Technologies, a privately held nanotechnology company developing particle-based vaccines and therapeutics, today announced the initiation of human dosing of its lead vaccine product candidate, LIQ-001, in a Phase 1 clinical trial. LIQ-001, the first in a pipeline of PRINT® vaccines, is being developed as a seasonal influenza vaccine for enhanced protection in the elderly and represents the company’s migration from proof of concept to the clinical application of PRINT technology.