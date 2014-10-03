Liquidia Technologies Inc. Highlights Its Transformative PRINT® Technology At The 12th International Nanomedicine And Drug Delivery Symposium

Liquidia Technologies today announced that it will highlight the transformative attributes of the company’s PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-Wetting Templates) technology at the 12th International Nanomedicine and Drug Delivery Symposium (NanoDDS) in Chapel Hill, NC at the Carolina Club from October 6 – 8, 2014. NanoDDS is a key annual event for researchers developing next-generation delivery vehicles that can make diagnostics more sensitive and drugs more effective.

