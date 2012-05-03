Liquidia Technologies Inc. Founder Elected into National Academy of Sciences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquidia Technologies today announced its founder, Dr. Joseph DeSimone, was elected a member of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) for his excellence in original scientific research in the field of chemical engineering. Membership in the NAS is one of the highest honors given to a scientist or engineer in the United States. Among the renowned NAS members are Albert Einstein, Thomas Edison, Orville Wright, and Alexander Graham Bell. Nearly 200 living Academy members have won Nobel Prizes. Dr. DeSimone will be inducted into the Academy next April during its 150th annual meeting in Washington, D.C.