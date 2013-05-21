Liquidia Technologies Inc. Announces Extension of Collaboration With PATH to Develop Next Generation Pneumococcal Vaccine

Staying up-to-date has never been simpler. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquidia Technologies today announced that its collaborative agreement with PATH, a global health nonprofit organization, has been extended. The extension of this agreement allows for the continuation of preclinical proof-of-concept studies on a next generation pneumococcal vaccine. If successful, the vaccine could potentially allow for broadened efficacy and manufacturing efficiencies that translate to greater access to the vaccine by the global population. Pneumonia kills approximately 1.3 million children under the age of five years every year — more than any other illness. Nearly half of these deaths are caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, a bacterium that has many variations globally and is becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics.

