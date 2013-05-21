SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Liquidia Technologies Inc. Announces Extension of Collaboration With PATH to Develop Next Generation Pneumococcal Vaccine

May 21, 2013 | 
1 min read

Staying up-to-date has never been simpler. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquidia Technologies today announced that its collaborative agreement with PATH, a global health nonprofit organization, has been extended. The extension of this agreement allows for the continuation of preclinical proof-of-concept studies on a next generation pneumococcal vaccine. If successful, the vaccine could potentially allow for broadened efficacy and manufacturing efficiencies that translate to greater access to the vaccine by the global population. Pneumonia kills approximately 1.3 million children under the age of five years every year — more than any other illness. Nearly half of these deaths are caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, a bacterium that has many variations globally and is becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.

Alliances
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Bladder Cancer
Gilead Withdraws ADC Trodelvy in Bladder Cancer After Trial Failure
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Wall sign of the Novo Nordisk Foundation and Novo Holdings in Denmark
Mergers & acquisitions
Unions, Public Interest Groups Call on FTC to Challenge Novo Holdings-Catalent Acquisition
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees, Including Over Half of R&D
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac