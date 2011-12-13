Liquidia Technologies Inc. Announces Collaboration with PATH to Develop Next Generation Pneumococcal Vaccine

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquidia Technologies today announced it has entered into a collaborative agreement with PATH, a global health nonprofit organization, to conduct preclinical proof-of-concept studies on a next generation pneumococcal vaccine that could potentially allow for broadened efficacy and manufacturing efficiencies and result in greater access of such a vaccine to a global population. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), pneumonia kills an estimated 1.4 million children under the age of five years every year – more than any other illness. More than half of these deaths are caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, a bacterium that has many variations globally and is becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics.