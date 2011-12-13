SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Liquidia Technologies Inc. Announces Collaboration with PATH to Develop Next Generation Pneumococcal Vaccine

December 13, 2011 | 
1 min read

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquidia Technologies today announced it has entered into a collaborative agreement with PATH, a global health nonprofit organization, to conduct preclinical proof-of-concept studies on a next generation pneumococcal vaccine that could potentially allow for broadened efficacy and manufacturing efficiencies and result in greater access of such a vaccine to a global population. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), pneumonia kills an estimated 1.4 million children under the age of five years every year – more than any other illness. More than half of these deaths are caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, a bacterium that has many variations globally and is becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics.

Alliances
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees, Including Over Half of R&D
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Layoff Tracker: Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees
October 17, 2024
 · 
167 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Deerfield - Circa June 2019: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. Takeda recently acquired Irish drugmaker Shire I
Huntington’s disease
Takeda Walks Away From Wave Huntington’s Partnership After Sinking $260M in Collaboration
October 16, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac