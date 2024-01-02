SUBSCRIBE
Lilly to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference - January 2, 2024

January 2, 2024 
INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will attend the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Jan. 8-11, 2024. David A. Ricks, Lilly’s chair and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat on Jan. 9 at 5:15 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Webcasts & Presentations” section of Lilly’s Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 30 days.

About Lilly
Lilly unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We’ve been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 51 million people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world’s most significant health challenges, redefining diabetes care, treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects, advancing the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders, and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we’re motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. F-LLY

Refer to:

Jordan Bishop; jordan.bishop@lilly.com; 317-473-5712 (Media)

Joe Fletcher; jfletcher@lilly.com; 317-296-2884 (Investors)

