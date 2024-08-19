Lilly announces retirement of Marschall S. Runge from its Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today that Marschall S. Runge, M.D., Ph.D. is retiring from his role as an independent director of Lilly’s board of directors effective Aug. 31, 2024.

Dr. Runge has served on Lilly’s board since 2013, including as a member of the board’s Science and Technology Committee and Ethics and Compliance Committee. He is currently the CEO of Michigan Medicine, executive vice president for medical affairs at the University of Michigan and dean of the Medical School, and he plans to retire on June 30, 2025. Following retirement from these leadership roles, Dr. Runge will remain on the Medical School faculty as a professor engaged in providing health care and education and will continue his passion for writing.

Dr. Runge has brought decades of experience to Lilly’s board, combining extensive knowledge as a physician and scientist with expertise in health care faculty systems, biomedical research, clinical trial design and patient safety. His practical experience as a principal investigator has offered a research-driven perspective on diabetes and obesity treatments.

“On behalf of the company and the entire board, I would like to thank Marschall for his valuable service over the last decade,” said David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO. “His expertise in science and medical affairs and his patient-centric perspective have contributed to Lilly’s efforts to bring medicines to people around the world. We wish him well in his ongoing efforts to advance health care and education.”

About Lilly

