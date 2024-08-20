SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Legend Biotech to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

August 20, 2024 
SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global leader in cell therapy, today announced that Ying Huang, Ph.D., the company’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 2:35 p.m. ET.

The live webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Investor Relations section of Legend’s website. The webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the webcast.

ABOUT LEGEND BIOTECH

Legend Biotech is a global biotechnology company dedicated to treating, and one day curing, life-threatening diseases. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, we are developing advanced cell therapies across a diverse array of technology platforms, including autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, gamma-delta T cell and natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy. From our three R&D sites around the world, we apply these innovative technologies to pursue the discovery of cutting-edge therapeutics for patients worldwide.

Learn more at www.legendbiotech.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Jessie Yeung
Tel: (732) 956-8271
jessie.yeung@legendbiotech.com

PRESS CONTACT:
Mary Ann Ondish
Tel: (914) 552-4625
media@legendbiotech.com

