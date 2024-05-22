Kronos Bio to Participate in Three Upcoming Healthcare Conferences and Events

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address cancers and other diseases driven by deregulated transcription, today announced that the company would participate in three upcoming healthcare conferences and events. Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will represent the company at these events.

May 28th, 2024, Dr. Bischofberger will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT at the TD Cowen’s 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO and EHA.



June 5th, 2024, Dr. Bischofberger will present a corporate overview at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT during the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY and host investor meetings the same day.



June 11th, 2024, Dr. Bischofberger will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL at 10:40 a.m. ET/ 7:40 a.m. PT and host investor meetings the same day.



A live audio webcast of the events will be available on the Investors and Media section of the Kronos Bio website at https://ir.kronosbio.com/events-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be available in the days following the events.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address deregulated transcription, a hallmark of cancer and other diseases. Our proprietary discovery engine decodes complex transcription factor (TF) regulatory networks to identify druggable cofactors. We screen for and optimize small molecules that target these cofactors in a tumor-specific context. These efforts have yielded a preclinical pipeline along with two internally developed drug candidates. KB-0742 targets CDK9 to address MYC deregulation in solid tumors and KB-9558 targets p300 to address IRF4 dependence in multiple myeloma.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit https://www.kronosbio.com/ or follow the Company on LinkedIn .

Company Contact:

Margaux Bennett

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Kronos Bio

650-781-5026

mbennett@kronosbio.com



