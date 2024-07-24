KITS Eyecare Sets Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call for Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET

VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) (“KITS” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The financial results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

KITS management will host the conference call followed by a question-and-answer period. To access the call instantly, please click here to register your name and phone number via the rapid connect link.

The conference call will also be webcast live with a presentation and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.kits.com.

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Presentation webcast link: https://app.webinar.net/qoaRjx9Q73v

Rapid connect link: https://emportal.ink/3xTdvvi

North American toll-free number: 1-888-664-6392

Local Toronto dial-in number: 416-764-8659

Confirmation #: 17009422

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

About KITS

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a leading vertically integrated digital eyecare brand providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers’ lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com.

