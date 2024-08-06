Kiora Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2024) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) (KPRX) (“Kiora” or the “Company”), will participate in two upcoming conferences that will be available to investors by live webcast.

On Tuesday August 13th, 2024 at 3:00 pm Eastern Time, Kiora’s President and CEO, Brian Strem, Ph.D., will participate at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference & Private Company Showcase. The presentation will be available live from this registration link and the replay will be available on-demand for 90 days on our IR homepage (ir.kiorapharma.com).

On Thursday August 15th, 2024, Kiora’s President and CEO, Brian Strem, Ph.D., will present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference. The webcast will be available live from this registration link and the replay will be available on-demand for 90 days on our IR homepage (ir.kiorapharma.com).

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for the treatment of orphan retinal diseases. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, choroideremia, and Stargardt disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-104 is being developed for the treatment of posterior non-infectious uveitis. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory, and small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase.

In addition to news releases and SEC filings, we expect to post information on our website (www.kiorapharma.com) and social media accounts that could be relevant to investors.

Contacts:

Investors

investors@kiorapharma.com

Media

kiora@crowepr.com

Crowe PR

