KBI Biopharma Strengthens Quality and Regulatory Affairs Expertise with Appointment of Chief Quality Officer

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBI Biopharma, Inc. (KBI), a JSR Life Sciences company and cGMP contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Peter Carbone as the new Chief Quality Officer, strengthening KBI’s expertise in Quality and Regulatory Affairs.

Peter Carbone, KBI Biopharma Chief Quality Officer

A highly respected and successful industry leader, Peter brings over 35 years of experience in operations, quality, and technology leadership in a diverse range of areas in the life sciences spectrum, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and advanced therapies. Peter will lead KBI’s Quality and Regulatory Affairs team, spearheading compliance and regulatory initiatives for customers worldwide and positioning KBI to provide the services, expertise, and leadership to partner with health authorities on regulatory policy.

“We have made a commitment to establishing KBI Biopharma as a thought leader and catalyst for change in Regulatory Affairs within the biopharma sector,” said J.D. Mowery, President & CEO of KBI Biopharma. “Peter’s addition to our team bolsters our expertise in quality and regulatory compliance and facilitates our continued transformation in support of our current and future customers. His passion for making a difference in the world, coupled with his drive to develop and deliver innovative products that improve patients’ lives, makes him an invaluable asset to KBI.”

“I am thrilled to join KBI Biopharma during a time of significant evolution for the company,” said Peter Carbone, Chief Quality Officer of KBI Biopharma. “We are poised for remarkable advancements in the biopharma industry, and I look forward to working with this talented team to drive innovation, ensure quality, deliver exceptional results, and ultimately make a meaningful impact on patients’ lives worldwide.”

Prior to joining KBI, Peter led engineering, operations, and quality organizations at major pharmaceutical companies, including Bayer, Amgen, Allergan, Novartis, Acorda, and the Center of Breakthrough Medicines. He holds a BS in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

About KBI Biopharma, Inc.

KBI Biopharma, Inc., a JSR Life Sciences company, together with its affiliates, is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing fully integrated, accelerated drug development and biologics manufacturing services and expertise to life science companies. As a global leader in mammalian cell line development, with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions, KBI enables the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. With each of its 500+ client partners, KBI works closely to personalize and rapidly accelerate drug development programs.

Global partners are utilizing KBI’s technologies to advance more than 160 drug candidates in preclinical and clinical development and the manufacture of ten commercial products. Built upon a foundation of world-class analytics capabilities and extensive scientific and technical expertise, KBI delivers robust process development and clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing services for mammalian, microbial, and cell therapy programs. Recognized for quality manufacturing, KBI helps partners advance drug candidates to the market. KBI serves its global partners with eight locations in Europe and the USA. More information is available at www.kbibiopharma.com.

