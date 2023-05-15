Kavitha Dasu Named Battelle Inventor of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Battelle has honored Kavitha Dasu as the 2022 Inventor of the Year. Three years ago, Dasu was honored with Battelle’s Emerging Scientist award.

A Senior Research Scientist and lead Chemist for Battelle’s PFAS program, Dasu’s work has placed Battelle in a world-leading position on the research and development of methods for addressing emerging contaminants, especially the development of a suite of technologies to assess, measure, remediate, and destroy per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Her technical leadership and expertise have been the underpinning of Battelle’s success in PFAS, working with a cross-disciplinary team to create impactful technology including PFAS Annihilator™, GAC Renew™, Signature™ and Insight™.

Because of these successful developments, Battelle partnered with Viking Global Investors in January to launch Revive Environmental, a commercial company that provides containment mitigation using PFAS Annihilator and GAC Renew to destroy PFAS in landfill leachate, industrial wastewater and firefighting foams. The PFAS Annihilator was recently earned an honorable mention in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas. Revive has deployed the PFAS Annihilator in a first-to-market commercial destruction effort in the country to destroy PFAS, or “forever chemicals.”

“It is an honor to have a scientist of Kavitha’s caliber at Battelle,” said Battelle President and CEO Lou Von Thaer. “We know our employees as Solvers at Battelle, and she’s a prime example. Her impressive work has not only raised the profile of organization, it is literally making the world a better, safer place.”

As the lead principal investigator, Kavitha has also enabled the success of other scientists at Battelle. She also provides technical expertise in designing and implementing research projects to understand the fate of PFAS at contaminated sites and for data validation and interpretation in various studies. This expertise has been critical for understanding client needs and developing timely technology solutions.

Other award winners at Battelle’s Celebration of Solvers on May 11 include the CEO Award, which was given to Senior Research Leader Steve Risser in recognition of his 24 years of technical and scientific expertise and contributions to more than 250 projects. The Emerging Scientist Award went to Biologist David Glassbrenner, whose work has been instrumental in finding practical solutions for detecting and contaminating surfaces, materials and foods of SARS-CoV-2 and other organisms. Senior Administrative Assistant Ronni Coppock won the Community Involvement Award for her work with organizations around Tyndall Air Force Base.

