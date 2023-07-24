KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents New HAE Attack Journey Data at 2023 US HAEA National Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SALISBURY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced that it presented data on the hereditary angioedema (HAE) attack journey and a patient preference study at the 2023 US HAEA National Summit in Orlando, Florida.

The following presentations occurred at the HAEA Summit:

In Their Own Words - Patient Descriptions of the Earliest Recognition of HAE Attack Onset: Michael E. Manning, Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates, Ltd., Internal Medicine, UA College of Medicine-Phoenix, Scottsdale, Arizona, United States (Poster presentation)

Michael E. Manning (presenter only), Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates, Ltd., Internal Medicine, UA College of Medicine-Phoenix, Scottsdale, Arizona, United States (Poster presentation) Preferences of People with Hereditary Angioedema for On-Demand Treatment: A US-Based Qualitative Study: Paula J. Busse, Department of Medicine, Division of Clinical Immunology, Mount Sinai, New York, United States (Poster presentation)

“The data presented at HAEA adds to the growing evidence that there remains an important unmet need for both people using only on-demand therapies as well as those on long-term prophylaxis,” said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. “People living with HAE clearly recognize the start of their HAE attacks and understand that they should treat them as early as possible to enable return to normal activities, yet often delay or deny themselves treatment due to the many challenges associated with injection or infusions. The data shows that these challenges impact prophylaxis users, many of whom still suffer from breakthrough attacks, as much as those who use only on-demand medications. By offering the first oral, on-demand medication in sebetralstat, we intend to address this gap in treatment as well as enable future physician/patient discussions about new options that may allow people with HAE to live better lives.”

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista is developing sebetralstat as an oral on-demand therapy for HAE attacks and has achieved its enrollment target for the phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial. In addition, KalVista’s oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment for people living with HAE and other diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, timing or outcomes of communications with the FDA, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, including our Phase 3 KONFIDENT trial, and to obtain regulatory approvals for sebetralstat and other candidates in development, the success of any efforts to commercialize sebetralstat, the ability of sebetralstat and other candidates in development to treat HAE or other diseases, and the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2022, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

