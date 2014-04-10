Kaleo Hires Tom Patterson As Chief Financial Officer

IRVINE, Calif., April 10, 2014 /PRNewswire/ -- Kareo Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based medical office software and services for small medical practices, announced today that it has hired Tom Patterson as Chief Financial Officer. Patterson joins Kareo as a member of its executive leadership team and is responsible for management of the company’s financial, legal, and administrative functions. Patterson brings more than 19 years of experience helping high-growth private and public companies scale.

“I’m pleased to have Tom join Kareo during this time of significant growth,” said Dan Rodrigues, CEO and founder of Kareo. “Tom brings to Kareo considerable operational, private and public company experience that will benefit Kareo tremendously as we build our financial and administrative platform to support the expansion of our business.”

Tom Patterson joins Kareo after two years as CFO of Teletrac, a private equity backed SaaS company in the fleet management technology space where he successfully lead the company through a strategic combination with a Fortune 200 company. Prior to Teletrac, Tom spent over nine years with Quest Software in various roles, including VP of Finance, which, before its recent sale to Dell Computers, was publicly traded and the largest software company in Orange County. During his tenure at Quest Software, Tom helped grow the company from approximately $200 million in revenue and 1,500 employees to more than $850 million in revenue and more than 4,000 employees. Prior to Quest Software, Tom spent over six years in various finance and operational leadership roles at Citrix Systems supporting rapid growth from less than $100 million in revenue and 150 employees to more than $600 million in revenue and over 1,500 employees as well as driving the expansion of the company’s global footprint from three to 35 operating jurisdictions. Tom holds a Bachelor’s degree, dual-major in Accounting & Politics, and a M.S. in Taxation from the University of Miami.

“I’m thrilled by the opportunity to join Kareo at a time when the company is growing rapidly and preparing strategically for the significant opportunities ahead,” said Tom Patterson, CFO of Kareo. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s mission to help small practices succeed while developing a strong financial and operational roadmap that will allow Kareo to reach its long-term financial and strategic business objectives.”

Patterson’s hiring comes at an exciting time for the company as Kareo recently announced the closing of $29.5 million in new growth capital. This capital will be used to invest in sales and marketing to accelerate growth, further enhance the company’s cloud-based software platform, and scale its revenue cycle management operations.

