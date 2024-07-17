John Nicols Appointed Strategic Advisor to bitBiome

Former Codexis CEO will focus on accelerating the commercialization of bitBiome’s internal product pipeline

TOKYO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bitBiome, Inc., a biotechnology company unlocking the potential of our planet’s microbes to power the future of the bioeconomy, today announced the addition of John Nicols as a key strategic advisor, further expanding their knowledge and expertise to build a growing enzyme product development enterprise.

“I have been extremely impressed with the bitBiome team, technology and platform. Their unique capabilities to not only sequence our microbial diversity, but also mine and improve those sequences, are poised to have major impacts in global markets,” Nicols states. “I look forward to leveraging these strengths to help bitBiome expand global partnerships and accelerate the commercialization of their product development pipeline.”

bitBiome is honored to add John Nicols as one of our key business advisors. Nicols brings over three decades of experience in delivering sustained growth and value creation across diverse global businesses, from cutting-edge biotechnologies to traditional chemistry. He is the former president and CEO of Codexis, where he led the growth and transformation of Codexis into one of the leading synthetic biology companies. From 2013 to 2022, Nicols quintupled Codexis’ sales to exceed $100 million, commercializing dozens of products across pharmaceutical, food and nutrition, and life science tools verticals.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have John as part of our strategic advisory board. John’s addition to our advisor network highlights our platform’s potential to realize better AI by nature, enabled by our unique database of over 2 billion sequences. We are excited for John’s help in expanding our platform capabilities, service offerings, and products by leveraging his expertise,” said Yuji Suzuki, CEO of bitBiome.

