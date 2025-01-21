Bonus: Q4 2024 Job Market Update

In this bonus episode, BioSpace’s vice president of marketing ⁠Chantal Dresner⁠ and careers editor ⁠Angela Gabriel⁠ take a look at Q4 job market performance and what we expect to see ahead. We dive into year-on-year data and recent job trends.

Want to receive our latest quarterly job market reports? ⁠Subscribe⁠ to Career Insider for our job market updates, job trends, career advice and more.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart