Bonus: Q4 2024 Job Market Update

January 21, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel, Chantal Dresner

In this bonus episode, BioSpace’s vice president of marketing ⁠Chantal Dresner⁠ and careers editor ⁠Angela Gabriel⁠ take a look at Q4 job market performance and what we expect to see ahead. We dive into year-on-year data and recent job trends.

Want to receive our latest quarterly job market reports? ⁠Subscribe⁠ to Career Insider for our job market updates, job trends, career advice and more.

Podcasts
Angela Gabriel is content manager at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
Chantal Dresner is the vice president of marketing at BioSpace. She analyzes and reports on industry trends including jobs and hiring, diversity, equity and inclusion, and compensation benchmarking. You can reach her at chantal.dresner@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
