SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Integra LifeSciences to Host Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on July 29, 2024

July 15, 2024 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, will release second quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, July 29, 2024, prior to the market open. In conjunction with the earnings release, Integra’s management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at investor.integralife.com. For those planning to participate on the call, register here to receive dial-in details and an individual pin. While not required, joining 10 minutes before the event starts is recommended. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website following the call.

About Integra LifeSciences

At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients’ lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic, and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership medical technology brands. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:
Chris Ward
(609) 772-7736
chris.ward@integralife.com

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
laurene.isip@integralife.com

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

New Jersey Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
View of the street and building sign of the Illumina company, San Diego, California, USA on April 28th, 2019
Business
Illumina Reports $1.47B ‘Goodwill’ Impairment Charge After Grail Spinoff
June 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Exterior of Novo Nordisk's location in M
Drug Development
Novo Ends Phase III Kidney Disease Trial, Incurs More Than $800M Q2 Impairment Loss
June 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Business
Donanemab’s Promise, BIO Wrap and Mass Layoffs
June 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
ASCO24: Sanofi Reports Sarclisa Combo’s Fatality Reduction in Multiple Myeloma
May 31, 2024
 · 
21 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff