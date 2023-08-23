SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
BioMidwest

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Present at the Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference

August 23, 2023 | 
1 min read

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today that its management team will present at the Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today that its management team will present at the Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Inspire is scheduled to present at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast here.

A webcast replay of the presentation will be available for two weeks following the presentation in the Event Archive section of Inspire’s Investor website at https://investors.inspiresleep.com.

About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Investor and Media Contact
Ezgi Yagci
Vice President, Investor Relations
ezgiyagci@inspiresleep.com
617-549-2443


Primary Logo

Events Minnesota
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
Donanemab’s Promise, BIO Wrap and Mass Layoffs
June 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Oncology tracker over the Chicago skyline
ASCO24: Sanofi Reports Sarclisa Combo’s Fatality Reduction in Multiple Myeloma
May 31, 2024
 · 
21 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff