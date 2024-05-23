Indapta Therapeutics to Highlight its g-NK Cell Platform for the Treatment of Cancer and Autoimmune Disease in a Plenary Session at New York Academy of Sciences Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy Conference

– Company plans to file IND for Phase 1 trial of IDP-023 in multiple sclerosis in mid-2024, expanding into autoimmune disease along with currently enrolling Phase 1 trial for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and multiple myeloma –

HOUSTON & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Indapta Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company developing differentiated cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced that CEO Mark Frohlich, MD, will be giving a plenary talk today titled, “g-NK cells for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease” at the New York Academy of Sciences Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy Conference.

In his talk, Dr. Frohlich will summarize the differentiated mechanisms of target cell killing for Indapta’s lead clinical program, IDP-023, a g-NK cell therapy product. These mechanisms include highly robust antibody-dependent cell mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC), the targeting of HLA-E expressing cells via the NKG2C receptor, and the inherent anti-viral activity of g-NK cells. Indapta is currently applying g-NK cells to hematologic cancers in an ongoing Phase 1 trial enrolling patients with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, multiple myeloma and acute myelogenous leukemia.

Dr. Frohlich will also describe Indapta’s expanded focus on autoimmune disease, including its plans to file an investigational new drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a clinical trial of IDP-023 in multiple sclerosis.

“Based on published evidence that endogenous g-NK cells are not only protective against the development of multiple sclerosis, but also slow the progression of the disease, we plan on filing an IND in mid-2024 to initiate a clinical trial of g-NK cells for this indication,” said Dr. Frohlich. “In addition to being able to achieve B cell depletion by combining with a B cell directed monoclonal antibody, g-NK cells have additional mechanisms not shared by conventional NK cells or CAR-T cells, namely their ability to kill HLA-E expressing autoreactive T and B cells as well as address the Epstein Barr Virus reservoir that may contribute to the disease pathogenesis.”

Indapta’s Differentiated g-NK Cell Therapy

Indapta’s universal, allogeneic NK cell therapy platform consists of a potent subset of naturally occurring NK cells, known as “g minus” NK cells, or “g-NK” cells. G‑NK cells arise from epigenetic changes resulting from exposure to cytomegalovirus (CMV). To generate IDP-023, Indapta preferentially expands g-NK cells from healthy donors, with low donor to donor variability.

Indapta’s g-NK can release dramatically more immune activating cytokines and cell-killing compounds than conventional NK cells. In preclinical studies, IDP-023 has demonstrated more potent and durable antitumor activity when combined with cancer targeting monoclonal antibodies as compared to conventional NK cells. (Bigley et al., Blood Advances 2021, https://doi.org/10.1182/bloodadvances.2020002440)

About Indapta Therapeutics

Indapta is a privately-held company focused on developing and bringing to market a diverse pipeline of cell therapies to treat the still unmet medical needs of patients with blood and solid-tumor cancers as well as autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary robust platform for the selective expansion and successful cryopreservation of naturally-occurring g-NK cells for the creation of an allogeneic, on-demand cell therapy is specifically designed to create best-in-class, highly potent, more accessible, and scalable cell therapies. For more information, please visit www.indapta.com.

