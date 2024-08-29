SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

IN8bio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

August 29, 2024 | 
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced that William Ho, CEO and co-founder, will be presenting at the:

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
Format Fireside Chat
Date/Time Monday, September 9, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the News & Presentations section of the IN8bio website at https://investors.in8bio.com.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gamma-delta T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer patients. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company’s lead program INB-400 is in a Phase 2 trial in GBM. Additional programs include Phase 1 trials in solid and hematologic tumors, including INB-200 for GBM and INB-100 for patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing transplantation. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Investor & Corporate Contact
Glenn Schulman, PharmD, MPH
IN8bio, Inc.
203.494.7411
gdschulman@IN8bio.com

Media Contact
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917.291.5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

New York Cell therapy Events
