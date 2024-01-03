SUBSCRIBE
BioForest

Immunome to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 3, 2024 | 
1 min read

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced that Clay Siegall, PhD, President and CEO of Immunome, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 8 at 7:30 a.m. PT.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.immunome.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 90 days.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies. Our portfolio pursues each target with a modality appropriate to its biology, including radioligand therapies, ADCs, and immunotherapies. We believe that pursuing underexplored targets with appropriate drug modalities leads to transformative therapies. Our proprietary memory B cell hybridoma technology allows for the rapid screening and functional characterization of novel antibodies and targets.

For more information, visit www.immunome.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Max Rosett
Interim Chief Financial Officer
investors@immunome.com

Source: Immunome, Inc.

Events Washington State
