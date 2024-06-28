Immunis Appoints Dr. Christina Weng to its Advisory Board



IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Immunis, Inc., a private biotechnology company developing regenerative secretomes for age and disease-related immune dysfunction, is delighted to welcome Dr. Christina Weng as its newest Advisory Board member. Dr. Weng is an accomplished physician-scientist, entrepreneur, and biotech executive. She is a board-certified dermatologist at the Massachusetts General Hospital and faculty at Harvard Medical School. An expert in regenerative medicine, she currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer of Pelage Pharmaceuticals, which targets stem cell metabolism to address hair loss.

As former Head of Business Development & Strategy of Kira Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Weng’s extensive experience can support Immunis’ evolving corporate startup strategy. Her prior role as Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder of Mymiel, a high-performance clean skincare line, will facilitate Immunis’ efforts of eventually bringing IMMUNA to market. Dr. Weng is also on the Board of Directors for the Dermatology Innovation Forum and Dermatology Summit, which aligns with Immunis’ ongoing preclinical research investigating IMMUNA for wound healing.

“We are in a golden age for regenerative medicine,” says Dr. Weng. “Immunis stands out with its strong scientific foundation that brings a novel multi-component approach to age-related dysfunction spanning multiple organ systems. I am excited to work with this world-class team to advance the clinical programs and transform the way we think about solutions for age-related decline.”

Her impressive academic record includes an undergraduate degree from the California Institute of Technology, MD Magna Cum Laude from Harvard, and a dermatology residency, postdoctoral training, and fellowship at Harvard. Immunis is very fortunate to have a brilliant mind with a diversified medical and corporate skillset guiding the team.

About Immunis Inc.

Immunis is a private biotechnology company developing a novel immunomodulatory secretome product for the various manifestations of age and disease-related immune decline. The investigational product line leverages Immunis’ leading-edge capabilities in secretome technology to deliver a product of all natural, all human immune modulators in their natural relative physiological concentrations. For additional information about Immunis’ Phase 1/2a clinical trial please visit: https://immunisbiomedical.com/clinical-trials/

