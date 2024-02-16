SUBSCRIBE
ImmuCell to Announce Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 9:00 AM ET

February 16, 2024 | 
2 min read

ImmuCell Corporation, a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, expects to report unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The Company has scheduled a conference call the next morning, Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET to review its 2023 unaudited financial results. This date has been pushed back six days from the original date first announced on January 8, 2024. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until March 6, 2024 at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing replay access code #2442952.

The Company anticipates no change to the preliminary sales results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 that were disclosed on January 8, 2024. The Company expects to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K around the end of March 2024.

Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business which can be accessed under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com, or by request to the Company. An updated version of the slide deck will be made available under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 (which date is six days later than originally announced on January 8, 2024).

About ImmuCell:
ImmuCell Corporation’s (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef calves. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain®, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows with a no milk discard claim that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com.

Contacts:

Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO
ImmuCell Corporation
(207) 878-2770

Joe Diaz, Robert Blum and Joe Dorame
Lytham Partners, LLC
(602) 889-9700
iccc@lythampartners.com


Earnings Maine
