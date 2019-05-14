Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers A Nuclear Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Illinois Instant Access to Attorney Erik Karst and His Remarkable Team at Karst von Oiste-The Best Compensation Results Require Skilled Lawyers

CHICAGO, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center is offering to assist a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Illinois who was exposed to asbestos on a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, a fast-attack submarine, a Poseidon-class, or Ohio-class submarine with the goal being the best possible financial compensation results. As the group would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303, “The financial compensation potential for Nuclear Navy Veterans could exceed a million dollars provided they are represented by some of the nation’s most capable lawyers.

"To get the financial compensation job done we strongly recommend the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst."

The Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “The Nuclear Navy was and continues to be very selective about who they pick to participate in the very exclusive nuclear navy club. If a Nuclear Navy Veteran in Illinois has been diagnosed with mesothelioma because of asbestos exposure on an aircraft carrier or a nuclear submarine-we are urging them to call anytime at 800-714-0303. Nuclear Navy Veterans with mesothelioma are probably at or near the top of the chart for financial compensation for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure.

“The reason we are so incredibly passionate about making certain a Nuclear Nay Veteran with mesothelioma in Illinois is dealing directly with attorney Erik Karst and his amazing team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste is we know these lawyers will put in the maximum effort to get the best possible financial compensation results for their Navy Veteran clients as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.” http://Illinois.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

US Navy Nuclear Aircraft Carriers or nuclear submarines were typically based in the following states in the 1960’s,1970’s & 1980’s:

Norfolk, Virginia

San Diego, California

New London, Connecticut

Kings Bay, Georgia

Point Loma, California

Bangor, Washington

Honolulu, Hawaii

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Illinois the Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

The University of Chicago Medicine Chicago, Illinois: http://cancer. uchicago.edu/

Edward Hospital Multi-Disciplinary Thoracic Oncology Clinic Naperville, Illinois: http://www.edward. org/thoraciconcology

Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center Chicago, Illinois: http://www.cancer. northwestern.edu/

The Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to any diagnosed victim in Illinois including communities such as Chicago, Rochelle, Springfield, Champaign, Peoria, or Bloomington. http://Illinois.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Illinois include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing or factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, pipefitters, insulators, machinists, public utility workers, and construction workers. Typically the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. http://Illinois.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma .

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC’s website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html .

