Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Becomes Official Partner of the Schaumburg Boomers for 2018 Season

DES PLAINES, Ill., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), one of the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practices in the United States, announced today that it has become an official partner of the Schaumburg Boomers as the exclusive provider of team physical therapy, occupational therapy, athletic training and work rehabilitation services.

As a part of this yearlong commitment, IBJI physical therapists and athletic trainers will be onsite at the Boomers facilities to provide athletic training and physical therapy services. Boomers players can access any of IBJI’s 21 rehabilitation clinics spanning Chicagoland, the newest of which is located in Schaumburg, just ten minutes away from the Boomers’ home field.

“Professional teams like the Boomers are an integral part of our community, and we at IBJI are proud to support our neighbors and be a part of the larger team,” said IBJI Chief Operating Officer André Blom. “With this new partnership, IBJI is providing optimal athletic training and rehabilitation services to keep these rising stars of baseball injury-free and on the field.”

The partnership will run throughout the duration of the 2018 season. After winning the championship trophy in 2017, the Boomers opened the 2018 season on May 15 with a win against the Southern Illinois Miners.

ABOUT ILLINOIS BONE & JOINT INSTITUTE

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI) is one of the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practices in the United States. Their more than 100 board-certified and fellowship-trained physicians and surgeons, with expertise in every orthopedic specialty, provide care to children and adults alike. IBJI offers patients collaborative, integrated care including advanced MRI/CT/bone density diagnostics, sports training, sports medicine; sports neurology, rheumatology, podiatry, pain management, rehabilitation and surgical and non-surgical treatments and therapies. IBJI has locations throughout Chicago and the north/northwest suburbs. Additionally, IBJI’s OrthoAccess® walk-in clinics offer same-day immediate orthopedic care. IBJI was founded in 1990 and incorporates decades of experience from highly skilled and respected provider teams. For more information, please visit ibji.com.

