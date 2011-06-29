Illinois Governor Pat Quinn Presented 2011 Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) Governor of the Year Award

WASHINGTON, DC (June 29, 2011) – The Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) today presented Illinois Governor Pat Quinn with its 2011 Governor of the Year Award in recognition of his leadership and support of the biosciences industry.

Governor Quinn received the award during the keynote luncheon at the 2011 BIO International Convention in Washington, DC.

“It is an honor to be named ‘Governor of the Year’ by the Biotechnology Industry Organization,” said Governor Quinn. “Fostering innovation in biotechnology in Illinois and across our nation will bring important scientific advances and strengthen our state, regional, and national economic recovery.”

“Governor Quinn has been an exemplary leader in enhancing and expanding Illinois’s global stature as one of the world’s most vibrant biotech clusters. He has strengthened the business environment that is conducive to expansive and collaborative research institutions. His funding and support of biotech tax credits is a model for federal legislation that supports critical early-stage capital formation,” said Jim Greenwood, President and CEO of BIO. “The Governor’s leadership in this field will continue to benefit his state and region, in terms of jobs and innovation, for years to come”

“iBIO congratulates Governor Quinn on this well deserved acknowledgment. The Governor has consistently championed educational reform, entrepreneurship, intellectual property protection, and industry regulation based on rigorous science. Those efforts, plus his strong support for showcasing the Midwest at the 2010 BIO International Convention in Chicago set a leadership example for public servants everywhere,” said David Miller, President and CEO of iBIO.

Since taking office in 2009, Governor Quinn has spearheaded and supported numerous programs that have increased Illinois’ economic, scientific, and technological output through programs such as the Illinois Angel Investment Tax Credit and Illinois Small Business Job Creation Tax Credit. He further demonstrated his support for bioscience and other innovative industries by establishing the Illinois Innovation Council to recommend programs and initiatives to expand and retain entrepreneurship and innovative research.

The BIO International Convention took place in Chicago in 2010 and will return to the Windy City in 2013 and 2016.

BIO represents more than 1,100 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world.