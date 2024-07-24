SUBSCRIBE
ICU Medical Announces Time of Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

July 24, 2024 
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced the time of its second quarter 2024 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its second quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, August 7th, 2024 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be conducting a conference call concerning those results at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, August 7th, 2024. The call can be accessed at (800) 579-2543, conference ID “ICUMED”. The conference call will be simultaneously available by webcast, which can be accessed by going to the Company’s website at www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab, clicking on the Webcast icon and following the prompts. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical (Nasdaq: ICUI) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical can be found at www.icumed.com.

CONTACT:
ICU Medical, Inc.
Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.
John Mills, Managing Partner
(646) 277-1254

Source: ICU Medical, Inc.

