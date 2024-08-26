I-Mab to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB), a US-based, global, clinical-stage biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 10, 2024.
H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
Presentation Time
Tuesday, September 10 at 5:00 PM ET
Presenters
Sean Fu, PhD, Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer (CMO)
Webcast link
|Here
Meetings
One-on-one and small group meetings: September 9 – 10, 2024
Management
Participants
Sean Fu, PhD, Interim CEO
Joe Skelton, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, CMO
Tyler Ehler, Senior Director, Investor Relations
The webcast will also be available under “Event Calendar” on I-Mab’s IR website
at https://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/
For more information, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.
About I-MabI-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a US-based, global, clinical-stage biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland. For more information, please visit https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.
For more information, please contact:
Tyler Ehler
Senior Director, Investor RelationsIR@imabbio.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-mab-to-participate-at-the-hc-wainwright-26th-annual-global-investment-conference-302230144.html
SOURCE I-Mab Biopharma